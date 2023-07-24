Lost Your Bank Locker Key? Here's What You Do Now

Many banks provide their clients with a Safe Deposit Locker (SDL) facility that helps the customers store their valuable objects. Along with this, the banks also charge an amount for the lockers, depending on their size. The bank provides one key to the owner and keeps another with itself. Unless both keys are in place, the locker will not open.

But sometimes the key to your bank locker may be lost or stolen. But you need not worry as the bank issues a new key if the locker key is lost.

However, for this, the customer should inform the bank immediately. Since the customer always keeps expensive jewellery and important documents in the bank locker, the matter always remains sensitive. So first, you need to register a complaint with the bank regarding the loss of the key to the bank locker.

As per HDFC Bank, one should give an application to the bank providing all the necessary details of the locker key and number. Alongside this, a copy of the receipt of the police report or the complaint registered should be attached to the application. After this, the bank will charge you for the new key. The locker hirer has to be present at the specified time and place to collect the new key. However, the duplicate key carries the risk of being tampered with in the locker. So, if the customer wishes, he can get the first locker broken and shift all the goods to the second locker.