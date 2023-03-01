LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Cooking Gas Becomes Costlier from Today; New Rates Here

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The prices of domestic cooking cylinders have been hiked across the country, starting from Wednesday, March 1. The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today as reported by the news agency ANI.

On Jan 1, 2023, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 across the country, after which it was being sold at Rs 1,768 in Delhi, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

Effective from Today, 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 350.50. A bottle of 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2119.50 in Delhi. Meanwhile, domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices has been hiked by Rs 50. A bottle of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 1103 in Delhi.

Advertisement

In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for Rs 1102.5 instead of Rs 1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost Rs 1129 instead of Rs 1079 and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 1118.5 instead of Rs 1068.50.

From today onwards commercial LPG cylinder will be available in Kolkata for Rs 2221.5. Its price in Mumbai has increased from Rs 1721 to Rs 2071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for Rs 1917 in Chennai will now be available for Rs 2268.

LPG cylinder prices vary from state to state depending on the VAT and transportation costs of the region. It is also calculated on the basis of the prices of crude oil. Retailers revise LPG cylinder prices at the beginning of each month keeping in line with global crude oil prices.

Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

Read all the Latest Business News here