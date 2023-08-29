Trends :Aeroflex IndustriesBank HolidaysStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » Business » LPG Price Cut: Govt Slashes Cost Of Cooking Gas By Rs 200/Cylinder; Check Rates

In a move to provide relief to consumers, the central government has decided to cut the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 16:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The LPG prices were slashed by Rs 200 on Tuesday. (News18)
In a move to provide relief to consumers, the central government has slashed the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. This cut in prices was earlier reported by CNBC Awaaz citing sources.

“All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur said that on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, 75 lakh women will get free gas connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme.

Total expense to the government for the reduction on gas prices will be approximately Rs 7500 crore, reported CNBC Awaaz, citing sources.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Check Latest Prices Here

Till now the price of 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder in the capital Delhi was Rs 1103, but after getting a discount of Rs 200, now this cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 903. Along with this, the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana in Delhi are getting it for just Rs 703 after the subsidy is doubled.

Cylinder prices in the country starting August 30, 2023 (City/Earlier Price/Revised Price)

DelhiRs 1103Rs 903
KanpurRs 1118Rs 918
MumbaiRs 1102.50Rs 912.50
KolkataRs 1129Rs 929
ChennaiRs 1118Rs 918
PrayagrajRs 1156Rs 956
BhopalRs 1108.50Rs 908.50
JaipurRs 1106.50Rs 906.50
PatnaRs 1201Rs 1001
RaipurRs 1174Rs 974

    • Earlier this month, oil marketing companies executed a price revision for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged on August 1. This adjustment notably included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from the beginning of August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,680.

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: August 29, 2023, 15:02 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 16:01 IST
