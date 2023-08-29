LPG Price Cut: Govt Slashes Cost Of Cooking Gas By Rs 200/Cylinder; Check Rates

In a move to provide relief to consumers, the central government has slashed the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. This cut in prices was earlier reported by CNBC Awaaz citing sources.

“All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur said that on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, 75 lakh women will get free gas connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme.

Total expense to the government for the reduction on gas prices will be approximately Rs 7500 crore, reported CNBC Awaaz, citing sources.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Till now the price of 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder in the capital Delhi was Rs 1103, but after getting a discount of Rs 200, now this cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 903. Along with this, the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana in Delhi are getting it for just Rs 703 after the subsidy is doubled.

Cylinder prices in the country starting August 30, 2023 (City/Earlier Price/Revised Price)

