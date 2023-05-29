LPG Rates To 2-Wheeler EV Prices, Everything That Will Impact Your Pocket From June 1

Monthly finances will have to be replanned starting June as three major changes are taking place in the prices of fuels. These changes will affect our pockets and we will have to relook at our expenses.

LPG, CNG and PNG Prices Will Be Changed:

Every month, the government sets the prices for LPG, CNG and PNG. In April and May, the government gas companies consistently reduced the prices of commercial gas cylinders weighing 19 kg. There was no change in the price of 14 kg cylinders, however. It remains to be seen whether there will be any price changes for the cylinders in June.

Electric 2-Wheelers to Get Expensive

Starting June 1, electric two-wheelers will get expensive. The Ministry of Heavy Industries issued a notification on May 21, announcing a reduction in the subsidy for electric two-wheelers. Previously, the subsidy was Rs 15,000 per kWh, but it has now been decreased to Rs 10,000 per kWh. As a result, it is expected that buying an electric two-wheeler in June could cost an additional Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

100 Days 100 Pays Campaign to Commence from June

The campaign “100 Days 100 Pays" was introduced on May 12 so that banks could trace and settle the top “100 unclaimed deposits" of every bank in every district of the country within 100 days. This measure is expected to help improve the ongoing efforts and initiatives by the Reserve Bank of India to reduce the load of unclaimed deposits in the banking systems and return these deposits to their rightful owners/claimants. The campaign will commence on June 1.

Couch Syrups to Be Tested Before Export

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has asked specified state laboratories to examine samples of cough syrups from manufacturers on top priority and issue the test report at the earliest as the government has made testing of the syrups mandatory from June 1 before export. In an official statement, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) revealed that cough syrup exporters will have to produce a certificate of analysis issued by a government lab before the product is exported.