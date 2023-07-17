Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » Business » LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.1% to Rs 1,152.3 Crore

LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.1% to Rs 1,152.3 Crore

LTIMindtree registers a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702 crore during the June 2023 quarter, compared to Rs 7,644 crore the previous year in the June 2022 quarter

Advertisement

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

LTIMindtree had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
LTIMindtree had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

IT services firm LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,152.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company registered a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 7,644 crore the previous year in the June 2022 quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 17, 2023, 17:33 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App