Maharashtra-Born Ajay Banga To Take Over As President Of World Bank on June 2

Ajay Singh Banga of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank. He will assume office on June 2 and will remain there for five years. Ajay Banga was chosen as the President of the World Bank by its 25-member Executive Board on Wednesday. He received this nomination from US President Joe Biden. On June 2, Banga will take over for David Malpass as President of the World Bank.

This is the first time that a person of Indian descent has been selected to lead the World Bank. One of the biggest private equity firms in the world, General Atlantic, employed Ajay as vice chairman. He was previously the executive chairman and CEO of the large payment card company Mastercard. Ajay Banga has been in business for over 30 years. He has held several positions at MasterCard as well as board positions with Dow Inc., Kraft Foods, and the American Red Cross.

The 64-year-old was born in Pune, Maharashtra, to a Saini Sikh family. His father had served in the Indian Army as a retired lieutenant general. His ancestors hail from Jalandhar. He holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a St. Stephen’s College degree in Economics. In 2016, the Indian government presented him with the Padma Shri.

According to US President Joe Biden who, in February stated that Ajay Banga would be nominated by the US for the position, he is well equipped to bear the flagship of the global institution at this critical moment of history. On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, expressed confidence that Ajay Banga will use his experience in the corporate world to further the objectives of the international lending organization

India is one of 189 nations in the world that make up the World Bank. Currently serving as its chairman is former US President Donald Trump’s appointee David Malpass.

