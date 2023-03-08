Maharashtra Economy To Grow 6.8% in 2022-23: State's Economic Survey

The Maharashtra Economic Survey, tabled on Wednesday, pegged the state’s economic growth at 6.8 per cent for the current financial year 2022-23. It said that in 2022-23, the state’s agriculture and allied activities sector is expected to grow 10.2 per cent, industry sector by 6.1 per cent and services sector by 6.4 per cent.

According to the advance estimates, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7 per cent in the current financial year.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, released on the eve of the state Budget to be tabled on Thursday, Maharashtra’s average share in the all-India nominal GDP is highest at 14.0 per cent, and as per the advance estimates, the per capita state income for 2022-2023 would be Rs 2,42,247 an increase over Rs 2,15,233 (2021-2022).

According to the advance estimates, the nominal (at current prices) State GDP is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore and the real SGDP (at constant 2011-2012 prices) would be Rs 21,65,558 crore.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

