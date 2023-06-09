Maintaining Economic Growth Along With Sustainability Is Important, Says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said maintaining economic growth while ensuring sustainability is important, and the government has increased investments on the ground, rather than revenue expenditure. He said this is the best way to develop the economy.

Speaking at an event on ‘Building a Resilient Economy’ with various industry leaders in Lucknow, the CEA said India Inc has improved its balance sheet, reduced debt and increased profitability.