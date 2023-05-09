MakeMyTrip Rolls Out New Chat Bot Feature For Better Customer Experience

MakeMyTrip, the largest online travel agency in India, has partnered with Microsoft to provide voice-based booking capabilities in Indian languages. Customers will now be able to book tickets on the business’s online platform by speaking in local languages with the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company said in a statement on Monday. The voice booking procedure will make use of Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Service from Microsoft.

Currently, the beta version of this service is available, allowing users to book flights and vacation packages in both English and Hindi. Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip said that through a partnership with Microsoft, customers can make bookings by speaking in local Indian languages. This will result in a massive change in the booking experience of the customers.

The voice assistant, which is intended to aid consumers in booking flights and vacation packages, will be featured on the company’s app and the travel website’s home page. According to Rajesh Magow, the nation with the largest population has 800 million internet users and 600 million smartphone owners, but only 150 million of them conduct online shopping.

He said that the majority of its 1.4 billion people are uncomfortable typing on or utilising apps or websites in the English language. “We intend to use the speech bot to connect with a new group of people from India’s smallest cities and towns, " Rajesh Magow said.

According to Money Control, Rajesh Magow, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, stated in a video interview that the 100 million e-commerce customers in India who want to interact in their language and by speech will be the source of the company’s future growth and the company aimed to bridge that gap.

The company demonstrated an AI voice trial chat in the Bhojpuri language, which is spoken in some regions of northern India and which the company hopes to add along with other Indian languages to the service. The AI agent provided pricing, flight dates, and airline information. Users were given a QR code to let them complete payment after selecting a trip.

