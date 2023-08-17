Maldives To Singapore, 5 Countries For A Budget And Yet Perfect Vacation

Many of us want to go on a vacation to an international destination but are worried about the expensive budgets. There are several places out of India that people can travel to without incurring too much travel costs. These budget-friendly holidays will offer a variety of diverse cultural experiences. This article will explore some of the cheapest foreign destinations to visit in India. People can travel to the places mentioned in this article at a budget of Rs 50,000.

Maldives- Maldives is a tropical paradise located in the Indian Ocean. The beaches here offer great scuba diving experiences. The cost of a return flight ticket from Delhi to Malé (Maldives capital) is Rs 11,289. On the other hand, the cost of a return flight ticket from Mumbai to Malé starts at Rs 9000. The expense of renting a hotel room is Rs 4-5,000 for the night. The total cost of a four-day Maldives trip including the food expenses is Rs 50,000.

Indonesia- Bali an island located in Indonesia is rated as one of the best travel destinations in the world by countless portals and magazines. The charge for a return flight from Delhi to Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport is Rs 16,050. Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport is also known as Denpasar International Airport. The total price of a five-day Bali trip including the expenses on food, hotel rate (Rs4500 per night), and other costs is Rs 50,000.

Thailand- Thailand is considered another beautiful destination and is known for its nightlife, beaches, ancient temples, and many other places. The cost of a return flight from Delhi to Bangkok is Rs 10338. The cost of staying in a hotel is Rs 3500-4000 and a bigger group of travellers can stay in a villa as well. It is comparatively more affordable than a hotel.