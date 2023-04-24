Mankind Pharma To De Neers Tools, Companies Opening Their IPOs This Week

Whether you are an active or passive investor, you would love to diversify your portfolio and invest at the lowest share price possible in a fundamentally strong company. But first, let’s understand what an IPO or Initial Public Offering is. IPO is the first time when a company opens its stocks or shares for purchase by the public. Investors can make money on stocks that are likely to appreciate over a period of time.

But what are the advantages? Investing in an IPO means it can provide companies with a large influx of money that can be used to fund new projects, pay off debt or provide a return on investment to early shareholders. At the same time, IPOs offer investors the opportunity to buy the stock at an early stage and get potential benefits for the company as it earns profit in the future. Let’s take a look at this week’s companies that are opening their IPOs

Advertisement

Mankind Pharma

The manufacturer of the top-selling condom brand Manforce Condoms is going to open its Rs 4,236 crore IPO Tomorrow, April 25. It’s being considered the first biggest IPO in terms of the issue size. The public issue will remain open for bidding till April 27. The price band for this IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, valuing the company at Rs 43,264 crore based on the upper band price.

De Neers Tools

Advertisement

De Neers Tools Limited has been a manufacturer and supplier of hand tools since 1951. The company offers hardware tools including, spanners, wrenches, screwdrivers and tool kits among others. The company is going to open their IPO on April 28 and will close on May 3. It is an NSE SME IPO and is set to raise Rs 23 crore. The brand price of the company has been fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 101 per share for the IPO.

Retina Paints

Advertisement

Retina Paints opened its IPO on April 19 and closed on April 24. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 30 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10. The company has aimed to raise Rs 11.10 crore through the IPO.

(Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Before investing, a thorough study of the company is necessary. If you want to invest in an IPO, first consult a Certified Investment Advisor. News18 will not be responsible for any loss or damage.)

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here