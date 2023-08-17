Adani Power Rises Over 3% As GQG Partners Picks 8.1% Stake; Details

Shares of Adani Power rose over 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after US-based investment firm GQG Partners picked up 8.1 per cent stake in the company for $1.1 billion. Adani Power shares gained as much as 3.20 per cent to Rs 288.25 apiece on the BSE.

Earlier, on August 16, Adani Power shares dropped as much as 4 per cent intraday before recouping some of the losses to end the day at Rs 279.9, on reports of a sale of 8.1 per cent equity stake. After the market closed, it was revealed that Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners bought the stake for about Rs 9,000 crore ($ 1.1 billion).

In March, the US-based GQG Partners had invested $1.87 billion in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy after Adani group lost about half the market value following the release of the short-seller Hindenburg Research report. The fund then put in another $1 billion in June in Adani group companies.