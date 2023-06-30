Adani Transmission Drops 6% After Likely Block Deals; Other Adani Group Stocks Decline

Adani Transmission Share Price: Shares of Adani Transmission fell nearly 6 per cent after a large number of shares were traded on Friday after 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 per cent of the company’s total equity exchanged hands in three large trades.

The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 795 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 3,103 crore, according to exchange data.

Buyers and sellers in this transaction were not immediately known.

The stock has declined on heavy volumes as a result of the transaction. The volumes are more than 18.4 times of the three-month full-day average.

Adani Transmission shares are trading at over 80 per cent discount from their 52-week high of Rs 4,236.75. The stock must surge 5 times from current levels to achieve this level. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 631.50 in March as a consequence of the Hindenburg Research Report published in January this year.

Today’s correction comes on the back of an 8 per cent rally seen in the counter over the three trading sessions.