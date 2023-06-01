Bajaj Auto Shares Rise As May Sales Rise 29% to 3,55,148 Units; Details

Bajaj Auto Shares on Thursday rose 2 per cent as the 2/3 wheeler manufacturer reported 29 per cent rise in total sales at 3,55,148 units in May compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, domestic sales jumped 103 per cent to 2,28,401 units in May 2023 as against 1,12,308 units in May 2022. However, exports were down 23 per cent at 1,26,747 units against 1,63,560 units, YoY.

In the 2-wheeler segment, the total sales were up 23 per cent at 3,07,696 units versus 2,49,499 units, while commercial vehicle sales were up 80 per cent at 47,452 units versus 26,369 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto Financials

The company had reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 of Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 per cent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore, registering a growth of 11.96 per cent from Rs 7,974.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.

Bajaj Auto Share Price History

Bajaj Auto’s share price has been in an uptrend since October 2022. In the last one month, the auto major has logged over 3 per cent rise whereas in YTD time, it has risen to the tune of 30 per cent. In the last six months, Bajaj Auto’s share price has surged from around Rs 3,700 to Rs 4,645 apiece levels, logging near 25 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this auto stock has risen around 25 per cent as the stock was under base building mode till September 2022. In post-Covid rebound, Bajaj Auto share price has surged from around Rs 2,033 to Rs 4,645 apiece levels, delivering multi bagger return to its positional investors in the last three years.