Bank of Baroda Becomes 2nd-Biggest PSB In M-Cap after SBI, Hits Rs 1 Lakh Crore Market Cap

Bank of Baroda on Monday became the second biggest public sector bank in terms of market valuation after State Bank of India (SBI) achieved this feat, according to a Livemint report. BoB’s market capitalisation now stands at Rs 1,00,169.29 crore. Currently, SBI has a market cap of around Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

On Monday, Bank of Baroda opened at around Rs 189 apiece on the BSE, which was marginally up as compared with the previous close. During the day, it rose to as high as Rs 194.85. BoB on Monday closed at Rs 193.75 apiece on the BSE, up 3 per cent as compared with the previous close.

Domestic indices missed touching record high levels by a whisker on Monday as investors booked profit at higher level. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 63,574.69 during the day which was just 8 points away from record high of 63,583. It, eventually, closed at 63,168, down 216 points or 0.34 per cent.