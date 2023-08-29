Trends :Aeroflex IndustriesBank HolidaysStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » business » Markets » Bharat Forge Hits 52-Week High After Arm Secures Rs 287.5 Cr Deal; Should You Invest?

Bharat Forge Hits 52-Week High After Arm Secures Rs 287.5 Cr Deal; Should You Invest?

Bharat Forge shares hit a 52-week high on Monday, August 29 after Nomura said the stock was trading at an attractive valuation

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 12:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Bharat Forge Stock Price
Bharat Forge Stock Price

Bharat Forge shares hit a 52-week high on Monday, August 29 after Nomura said the stock was trading at an attractive valuation of 15 times the FY25 enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company also announced that Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems has secured contract worth Rs 287.5 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Missile Systems.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (a wholly owned Defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited) and Rafael Advanced Systems Limited of Israel, has bagged an order amounting to Rs 287.5 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Missile Systems.

The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

Last week, Kalyani Strategic Systems bagged two export orders aggregating to EURO 93.87 million (around Rs 850 crore) from friendly countries for supply of components and armoured vehicle chassis to be executed over a 18 months’ timeframe. This is subject to necessary government approvals.

Bharat Forge is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group and a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety and critical components and solutions to various sectors including automotive, railways, defence, construction & aining, aerospace, marine, and oil & gas.

What Analysts Say?

The foreign brokerage firm finds the stock attractive keeping in mind the 31 per cent compounded annual growth in earnings per share over FY24-26.

Nomura has a ‘buy’ rating on shares of Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 1,157.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • The brokerage firm highlighted that the defence vertical continues to grow with more orders. Estimated defence order book is expected to rise to Rs 3,300-3,400 crore, it said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: August 29, 2023, 12:52 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 12:52 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App