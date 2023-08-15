BSE, NSE Remain Closed Today On Independence Day: Check Stock Market Holidays In 2023

The Indian stock market is closed today, August 15, on account of Independence Day. There will be no trading activities in India’s stock market today. There will be no action in equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment on Tuesday, according to stock market holidays 2023 list.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for trading on Tuesday.

In the year 2023, after the Independence Day, there are six more stock market holidays left. These are Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27), and Christmas (December 25).