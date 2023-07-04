Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Council MeetingPF
Home » business » Markets » Gold Prices Up as Weaker Economic Readings Cast Doubts on Fed's Policy

Gold Prices Up as Weaker Economic Readings Cast Doubts on Fed's Policy

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,920.49 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,929.50

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 00:41 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Gold also garnered support from a pullback in the dollar after data showed U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June. (Representative image)
Gold also garnered support from a pullback in the dollar after data showed U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June. (Representative image)

Gold prices edged up on Monday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated on weaker economic readings, casting doubts over whether the Federal Reserve may stick to its hawkish policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,920.49 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,929.50.

Bullion lost 2.5% in the April to June quarter.

“Gold has probably found a home around 1900," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“There’s some positioning happening here … the market last week seemed to be slowly pricing in more Fed rate hikes, but data going forward might suggest that might not be happening, we could get really get one more rate hike."

Advertisement

Also propping up safe-haven gold, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields hit the widest since 1981, reflecting concerns that an extended Fed rate hiking cycle will tip the United States into recession. [US/]

Futures markets had reflected rate cuts at the Fed’s September meeting as recently as May, and are now projecting that the first cuts will come in January.

Lower interest rates tend to lift gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Gold also garnered support from a pullback in the dollar after data showed U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June. [USD/]

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money, said that considering gold prices could trade in the $1,900-$1,930 range before the release of the minutes of the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting that could contain further clues on policy.

    Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.6% to $22.88 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $907.54. Palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,235.48.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 00:41 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 00:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App