Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » business » Markets » HAL Rallies 3% to Hit All-Time High As Board To Consider Stock Split; Key Details to Know

HAL Rallies 3% to Hit All-Time High As Board To Consider Stock Split; Key Details to Know

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares rallied another 3 per cent in Friday's trade to hit their new record highs

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

HAL Shares
HAL Shares

HAL Share Price: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares rallied another 3 per cent in Friday’s trade to hit their new record highs as the company announced that its board of directors will meet later this month to consider the stock split proposals. The PSU counter has yielded multibagger returns to investors.

The Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) major has said that its Board of Directors will later this month on June 27, 2023, meet for the consideration of a proposal to conduct a sub-division of equity shares or stock split.

Splitting a stock typically increases the stock’s liquidity in the capital market and makes it more affordable for small investors. Doing so increases the number of shares in the market while keeping the stock’s market capitalization unchanged.

Advertisement

The trading window for trading in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all insiders including designated persons, connected persons and their immediate relatives, from tomorrow till 48 hours after declaration of the outcome of the board meeting.

The company has posted 8.8 per cent fall in its Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 2,831.18 crore versus Rs 3,105.17 crore, YoY.

Revenue of the company rose 8 per cent at Rs 12,494.67 crore against Rs 11,558.23 crore in March 2022.

Shares of the mega-cap stock have extended their upward movement for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, rising 15.12% during the period.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • In the past one-year period, the PSU stock has made a strong rally of 91.45 per cent.

    Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have delivered a return of 600 per cent in the last three years. The multi-bagger PSU stock rose 40 per cent in the year 2023 so far.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 11:49 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 11:49 IST
    Read More