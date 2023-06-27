Hindustan Aeronautics Announces 1:2 Stock Split; Approves Rs 15 Dividend

HAL Stock Split, Dividend: The Board of Directors of the public defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), on Tuesday, June 27, approved the sub-division of equity shares. In its regulatory filing, the company said its board has agreed to the sub-division or stock split of the existing 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 2 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up. The Record Date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be Friday, September 29, 2023, if the sub-division is approved by the shareholders at the AGM, the filing added.

The company has also approved the final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share.

Besides, the stock has been removed from the Future & Options (F&O) ban list. Due to its futures and options contracts exceeding the open interest caps, the stock was suspended from trading on June 26.