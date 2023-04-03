Home » business » Markets » HDFC Bank Q4 Update: Advances Up 16.9%, Deposits 20.8%; Retail Loans Grew By 21%

HDFC Bank Q4 Update: Advances Up 16.9%, Deposits 20.8%; Retail Loans Grew By 21%

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 8.36 lakh crore at FY23-end, marking a growth of around 11.3 percent on-year

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by 21% on-year, while corporate and other wholesale loans saw an increase of 12.5%.
HDFC Bank’s advances climbed 16.9% and deposits 20.8% in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from the year-ago period, the private lender said on April 3.

The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 16.9% from the year-ago period, the lender said in an exchange filing.

As per the bank’s internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by 21% on-year, while corporate and other wholesale loans saw an increase of 12.5%.

Deposits stood at Rs 18.83 lakh crore at the end of FY23, around 20.8% higher from Rs 15.59 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, Moneycontrol reported.

Retail deposits increased by around 1.06 lakh crore during the quarter, which is 23% higher than the year-ago period, the bank said. Wholesale deposits grew by around 10% over March 31, 2022, it added.

HDFC Bank’s CASA (current account and savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 8.36 lakh crore at the end of FY23, up 11.3% from Rs 7.51 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The CASA ratio stood at around 44% at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 48.2% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore in Q3 FY23, 19.9% higher than the year-ago period. Net interest income during the quarter climbed 24.6% YoY to Rs 22,987.8 crore.

In the first trading session of FY24, the bank’s shares ended flat at Rs 1,610 apiece.

