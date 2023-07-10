Trends :GST Council MeetingSensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaPAN Card
Home » business » Markets » HDFC Bank To Sell 2% Stake In NSDL IPO; Details

HDFC Bank To Sell 2% Stake In NSDL IPO; Details

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated July 7, NSDL said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders.

Advertisement

Published By: Aparna Deb

Reuters

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 09:43 IST

New Delhi, India

HDFC Bank (File Photo)
HDFC Bank (File Photo)

HDFC Bank will sell a 2% stake in the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL), the lender informed exchanges on Sunday.

The lender holds a 8.95% stake in NSDL, which handles most of the securities held and settled in dematerialised form in the Indian capital market.

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated July 7, the depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • IDBI Bank will sell up to 22.2 million shares, while National Stock Exchange will sell 18 million shares it owns in the depository.

    Union Bank of India will sell 5.62 million shares, and State Bank of India, and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will sell 4 million and 3.4 million shares, respectively. The sixth shareholder participating in the IPO is HDFC Bank.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 09:43 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 09:43 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App