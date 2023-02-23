How To File A Complaint Against Mutual Fund?

If you have a complaint against a mutual fund in India, you can file a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or with the mutual fund company itself.

There will be occasions when you have a complaint against a listed company/ intermediary registered with SEBI. In the event of such a complaint you should first approach the concerned company/ intermediary against whom you have a complaint.

However, you may not be satisfied with their response. Therefore, you should know whom you should turn to, to get your complaint redressed.

SEBI takes up complaints related to issue and transfer of securities and non-payment of dividend with listed companies.

In addition, SEBI also takes up complaints against the various intermediaries registered with it, like a mutual fund house, and related issues.

SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES) facilitates you to lodge your complaint online and subsequently view its status.

What is SCORES?

SCORES is an online platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints, pertaining to the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries.

All complaints received by SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries are dealt through SCORES.

Salient features of SCORES are:

1. Centralised database of investor complaints

2. Online movement of complaints to the concerned listed company or SEBI registered intermediary

3. Online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned listed company or SEBI registered intermediary

4. Online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status

Which are the complaints that come under the purview of SEBI?

Complaints arising out of issues that are covered under SEBI Act, Securities Contract Regulation Act, Depositories Act and rules and regulation made there under and relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

How can investors lodge their complaint online in SCORES?

A. It is mandatory to register on SCORES for lodging a complaint.

B. To become a registered user of SCORES, investors may click on “Register here" under “Investor Corner" appearing on the homepage of SCORES portal.

C. After logging into SCORES, investors must click on “Complaint Registration" under “Investor Corner".

D. Investors should provide complaint details.

E. Investors must select the correct complaint category, entity name, and nature of complaint.

F. Investors must provide complaint details in brief (up to 1000 characters).

G. A PDF document (up to 2MB of size for each nature of complaint) can also be attached along with the complaint as supporting document.

On successful submission of a complaint, a system generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen which may be noted for future correspondence. An email acknowledging the complaint with a complaint registration number will also be sent to the email id entered in the complaint registration form.

A text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about registration of the complaint.

Mandatory details for filing complaints on SCORES: Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

To facilitate replies to various queries of the general public on matters relating to the securities market, SEBI has toll free helpline service number 1800 266 7575 or 1800 22 7575.

The toll free helpline service is available to investors from all over India and is in 8 languages viz. English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada.

