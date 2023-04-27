HUL Board Announces 2,200% Final Dividend; Check Amount, Other Details

HUL Quarterly Results, Dividend: FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year ended March 2023 — a 2,200 per cent payout given the face value of Re 1 per share. The latest dividend takes the company’s total dividends for the year to Rs 39 per share.

The company also announced its Q4 numbers on Thursday. It reported 9.66 per cent on-year jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 2,552 crore and 10.9 per cent rise in its quarterly revenue at Rs 14,638 crore.

HUL’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 3,471 crores and EBITDA margin at 23.7 per cent. In its Q4FY23 earnings announcement.

HUL Dividend 2023

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 27th April 2023 recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share, for the financial year ended 31 st March 2023, the FMCG giant said in an exchange filing. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 17 per share paid on November 21 last year, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 amounts to Rs 39 per share.

HUL Dividend Payment

The Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th June, 2023 to Monday, 26th June, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company.

HUL Dividend History

HUL shares are one of the dividend stocks on Dalal Street. In financial year 2022-23, this is the second dividend announced by the company board for its eligible shareholders. In November 2022, HUL shares traded ex-dividend for payment of Rs 17 per share interim dividend.

In FY22, total dividend declared by HUL was Rs 34 ( Rs 15 interim dividend and Rs 19 final dividend.) per share.

Similarly, in FY21, total dividend declared by HUL was Rs 31 per share ( Rs 14 + Rs 17).

Since, 2007, HUL has continuously declaring dividend without any interruption in any year.

