ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 27%, Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 8 Per Share

Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year ago period.

The bank announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30% jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81% as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60% in the year-ago period and 3.07% in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall provisions increased to Rs 1,619.80 crore from Rs 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period, but were down when compared with the December quarter’s Rs 2,257.44 crore.

