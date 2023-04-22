Trends :Stock MarketPetrol PricesIncome TaxFDGST
ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 27%, Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 8 Per Share

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 27%, Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 8 Per Share

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30% jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 17:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023.
Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year ago period.

The bank announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81% as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60% in the year-ago period and 3.07% in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall provisions increased to Rs 1,619.80 crore from Rs 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period, but were down when compared with the December quarter’s Rs 2,257.44 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Namit Singh Sengar

first published: April 22, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 17:00 IST
