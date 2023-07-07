IdeaForge Technology Lists At A Premium of 93% at Rs 1,300; What Should Investors Do Now

IdeaForge Lists on NSE, BSE: Shares of IdeaForge Technology Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, the stock was listed at Rs 1,300 per share, 93.5 per cent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 1,305.10 per share.

The Rs 567-crore initial public offering (IPO) has seen a bumper response from the investors during the four-day bidding process between June 26-30 fetching an overall subscribed 106.06 times. It became the first issue after December 2021 to get bids for more than 100 times.

The category reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 125.81 times, while the quota for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 80.58 times. The portion of retail investors was subscribed 85.20 times, while the employees’ portion fetched 96.65 times bids.

The company had already garnered Rs 182 crore from 14 anchor investors. The company has allocated 63.84 lakh equity shares at Rs 285 per share to anchor investors.

The public offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by shareholders. Under the OFS, Ashish Bhat will offload 1.58 lakh shares, Amarpreet Singh will sell 8,362 shares, and Nambirajan Seshadri will sell 22,600 shares. Other selling shareholders include A&E Investment LLC, Agarwal Trademart Pvt Ltd, and Celesta Capital II Mauritius, among others.

The OFS money will go to selling shareholders, while the net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying debts (Rs 50 crore), funding a working capital gap (Rs 135 crore), and investment in product development (Rs 40 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said: “IdeaForge Technology made a tremendous entry into the market at a listing price of Rs. 1300. This is a significant gain of around 93% for investors, as the company’s issue price at the upper band was Rs 672. While there is no doubt that this was a great opportunity for investors, and it has delivered some surprising returns, we would recommend that investors should book profits and exit their positions. This is because after listing the stock is already trading at a significant premium to its issue price. Additionally, there are some business-related risks associated with the company, so it is better to lock in these gains now rather than take the risk of carrying them forward however, aggressive investors can still hold it with stop loss at 1170."