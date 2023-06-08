Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » business » Markets » IKIO Lighting IPO Last Day: Know Subscription, GMP, Review, Should You Buy?

IKIO Lighting IPO Last Day: Know Subscription, GMP, Review, Should You Buy?

The Noida-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per equity share

Advertisement

Curated By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

IKIO Lighting IPO
IKIO Lighting IPO

IKIO Lighting IPO Subscription Day 3 (June 8): The Rs 606.50 crore initial public offering of IKIO Lighting Limited will close today for public subscription. The offer, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, has so far been subscribed to 6.83 times, as all categories of investors have shown keen interest, especially retail investors and high-net-worth individuals.

IKIO Lighting IPO Issue Price Band:

The Noida-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per equity share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 52 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter.

IKIO Lighting IPO Issue Size:

Advertisement

The total issue size of IKIO Lighting IPO is worth Rs 607 crore, comprising of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoters.

IKIO Lighting IPO Lot Size:

The lot size of IKIO Lighting IPO is 52 shares, making the minimum investment amount for retail investors at ₹14,820. Retail investors can bid upto 13 lots.

IKIO Lighting IPO Basis of Allotment:

The basis of allotment of IPO shares will be fixed on June 13 and the initiation of refunds will take place on June 14. The IPO shares will be credited to the demat account of eligible investors on June 15.

IKIO Lighting IPO Listing Date:

The Noida-based company is likely to debut bourses on June 16, and join listed peers Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, Syrma SGS, and Elin Electronics.

IKIO Lighting IPO Objective of the Issue:

Advertisement

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for debt payment, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary IKIO Solutions and for general corporate purposes.

IKIO Lighting IPO Registrar:

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

IKIO Lighting IPO Lead Managers:

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the IKIO Lighting IPO.

IKIO Lighting IPO GMP Today: 

According to IPO watch, shares of Ikio Lighting enjoyed a premium of Rs 105 apiece in grey markets, translating to a likely listing price of Rs 390 on the upper price band.

Advertisement

IKIO Lighting IPO Reviews:

The issue has gathered mostly positive views from the analysts who suggest subscribing to the issue citing its attractive valuations, high margin products, strong performance and growth potential. However, select analysts are cautious over its dependence on a single client, competitive industry, import concerns and limited product line as the key risks for the business.

“IKIO Lighting enjoys long term relationships with most of its clients Considering the healthy business prospects, company’s high return ratios & margins, debt repayment and valuation comfort at 47.8 times P/E on annualized FY23 financials," we recommend ‘subscribe’ to the issue, said Reliance Securities.

Advertisement

Company is well poised to capture the growth of the LED market with a diverse product basket & focus on high-margin areas. It enjoys long-term relationships with leading industry customers & has a strong focus on R&D. “We like the company as it has established infrastructure with backward integration along with strong and consistent financial performance," said Hem Securities with a ‘subscribe’ tag.

The net proceeds from the public offer will be used towards repayment of certain borrowings, investments in its subsidiary IKIO Solutions for setting up a new facility in Noida, and other general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

We believe IKIO offers investors an opportunity to invest in one of the growing ODM EMS businesses, which is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities provided by the tailwinds in the LED lighting market driven in part by governmental policies for energy saving and environment protection, said Mehta Equities."

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Considering companies and industrial growth rationales, it has recommended investors to ‘subscribe’ to the IKIO Lighting IPO offer with a long-term perspective. With market sentiments recovering if any listing gains over and above 25 per cent, shall be booked, it added.

    Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 12:32 IST
    Read More