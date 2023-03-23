Home » Business » Markets » Infosys Announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Retirement from Board; Know Details

Infosys Announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Retirement from Board; Know Details

In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an independent director to the Infosys Board

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

IT giant Infosys announced that Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be retiring from the Infosys Board. Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017. We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey." said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

The Indian IT giant further said in a regulatory filing that the Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Advertisement

In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an independent director to the Infosys Board. In 2018, she was promoted to lead independent director. She also served as a member of the Board’s Risk Management and ESG Committees, as well as the Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee.

Further D. Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!