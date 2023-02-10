IRCTC Declares 175% Interim Dividend; Know Record Date, Payment Date Here

IRCTC Dividend 2023: IRCTC on Thursday reported over 20 per cent on-year growth in net profit from continuing operations to Rs 255.52 crore in the fiscal third quarter of FY23, rising from Rs 208.80 crore in the same quarter last year. In order to reward its shareholders, the company has also declared an interim dividend.

The Board of Directors of IRCTC at its meeting held on Thursday has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each for the financial year 2022-23, which is 175 per cent of paid-up share capital.

IRCTC has fixed February 22 as the record date to pay the interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal. The company clocked strong revenue growth from all the segments, except the internet ticketing business.

The payment of Interim Dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration i.e. March 9, 2023. “This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, has declared an interim dividend of Rs.3.50/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/-each for the financial year 2022-23, which is 175% of paid-up share capital," the company said in an exchange filing.

IRCTC Q3 Results

IRCTC witnessed a 22 per cent in its net profit in the third quarter of this financial year and its revenue from operations soared 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 918 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 540 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. IRCTC’s revenue from catering segment zoomed 275 per cent on year to Rs 394 crore, which was Rs 105 crore in Q3 last year.

The internet ticketing business saw 4 per cent decline in revenues to Rs 301 crore during the October-December period.

Breaking down the segmental performance, revenue from State Teertha increased 467 per cent YoY to Rs 25.5 crore, revenue from catering jumped 276 per cent YoY to Rs 394 crore. Revenue from Rail Neer and Tourism went up by 58 per cent and 79 per cent to Rs 79 crore and Rs 122 crore, respectively.

