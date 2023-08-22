Jio Financial Exclusion From Nifty Postponed To August 29

Jio Financial Services will be removed from the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices starting from August 29, which is a change from the previously mentioned date of August 24. This adjustment is due to the stock reaching its circuit limit on two consecutive days shortly after being listed.

“The index committee has determined to postpone the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices by another three days. JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 29," said S&P Dow Jones Indices in a communique to clients.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, while there has been no formal confirmation from NSE Indices yet, current methodology for demergers indicate the same.

“In case, during the first 2 days of these 3 days, if the spun off business/ entity hits the price band on both days, then the exclusion date shall be deferred by another three days," NSE Indices had said in its press release on April 26.