Landmark Cars IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Landmark Cars IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Announcement of share allocation can be done any time today as the tentative Landmark Cars IPO allotment date is December 20, 2022. The share allotment status can be checked online through the official BSE website (bseindia.com) or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO that is Link Intime Pvt. Ltd. (linkintime.co.in). Keep your IPO application number and PAN details ready when you check your application status.

However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Landmark Cars IPO share allotment status online.

The stock is expected to list on December 23. According to reports, grey market premiums suggest that the stock may list at a discount to its issue price of Rs 506.

The Rs 552 crore IPO, which was open for subscription between December 13-15, was subscribed to just 0.6 times in the retail category.

The issue was a mixture of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for shares worth Rs 402 crore.

The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 481 and Rs 506.

Landmark Cars ranks among the premium automotive dealerships in India. It is the top dealer in the country for brands like Mercedes, Honda, and Jeep. Apart from these three companies, it also has dealerships for Renault and commercial-vehicle dealerships for Ashok Leyland in India.

Landmark Cars IPO allotment status Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow below mentioned step-by-step guide for Landmark Cars IPO allotment status check online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Landmark Cars IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at ‘Search’ option.

Your Landmark Cars IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Landmark Cars IPO allotment status BSE

One can check one’s Landmark Cars IPO application status online by logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Landmark Cars IPO;

3] Enter Landmark Cars IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Your Landmark Cars IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

