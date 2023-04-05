Home » business » Markets » Larsen & Toubro Shares Rise 3% After Hydrocarbon Business Wins "Mega" Order; Details

Larsen & Toubro Shares Rise 3% After Hydrocarbon Business Wins "Mega" Order; Details

Shares of engineering & construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro are heading towards their 52-week high

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

L&T receives orders worth Rs 60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent YoY. (Photo: Reuters)
L&T receives orders worth Rs 60,710 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent YoY. (Photo: Reuters)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 2,228.90 on the BSE in Wednesday after the company said in a notice to exchanges that it has bagged a mega order for its hydrocarbon business.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, a mega project is of over Rs 7,000 crore.

“The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of L&T has recently secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious client in the Middle East," the company said in press release.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations, the company said.

Advertisement

“LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping and other T&I works. Securing these repeat orders indicates customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team’s dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities." said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President.

LTEH provides comprehensive design-to-build solutions for the hydrocarbon sector worldwide. Over three decades of expertise has allowed it to set global benchmarks in project management, corporate governance, quality assurance, health and safety, environmental sustainability, and operational excellence.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2023, L&T has outperformed the market by surging 6.5 per cent, as compared to 2.7 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 2,297.30 on January 20, 2023.

L&T primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments. Infrastructure segment contributes around 45 per cent to consolidated revenue followed by services (around 30 per cent).

Advertisement

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

first published: April 05, 2023, 12:31 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 12:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About