LTIMindtree Hits 52-Week High As It Replaces HDFC in Nifty 50; Details

LTI Mindtree Share Price: Shares of India’s fifth largest IT company LTI Mindtree share price gained over 3 per cent and touched a new 52-week high on Wednesday’s trading session after the technology major replaced housing finance giant, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday.

LTIMindtree’s inclusion in Nifty 50 comes after the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank came into effect on July 1.

Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama’s Alternative & Quantitative Research, anticipates passive inflows of approximately $172 million for LTIMindtree on the back of its entry into the Nifty 50 league.

He also expects an outflow of around $50 million due to adjustment in Nifty Next 50 which would take the net inflows to somewhere between $125-130 million.

Despite expectations of strong inflows for the information technology major, Pagaria believes most of the index rebalance pre-emptive positioning is well priced in the counter.