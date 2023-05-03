Mankind Pharma IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Mankind Pharma Share Allotment: The share allotment of Mankind Pharma is expected on May 3, wherein investors will get shares on a lottery basis. The whole process will be supervised by the registrar. However, once the Mankind Pharma IPO allotment is announced, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post. A bidder can check one’s Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — KFin Technologies Limited.

Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select ‘Equity’ in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

5] Click at ‘Search’ button.

Your Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status on KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select ‘Mankind Pharma IPO’;

3] Select ‘Application Number’, ‘Demat Account’ or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the ‘SUBMIT’ option below.

Your Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 92, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.

Mankind Pharma will finalise the allocation of shares May 3, 2023. Refunds will start to be issued on May 4 if subscribers haven’t already got the allotment. The shares will be credited to the demat account of subscribers on May 5 after it is being allocated. Post the public subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to go live on stock exchanges on May 8, 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

About Mankind Pharma IPO

Mankind Pharma is the fourth largest Indian pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales and third largest in terms of sales volume for moving annual total as of December 2022.

The Rs 4,326 crore initial share sale of Mankind Pharma, which is completely an offer for sale (OFS) was subscribed 15.32 times at close, driven by strong interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

The QIB part was subscribed an overwhelming 49 times, the NII bit was subscribed 3.8 times. Retail investors didn’t show much interest as the subscription for their part was below 100%.

