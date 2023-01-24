Home » Business » Markets » Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Beats Estimates: Profit Jumps to Rs 2,351 Cr; Revenue Zooms 25% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Beats Estimates: Profit Jumps to Rs 2,351 Cr; Revenue Zooms 25% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Beats Estimates: Reports net profit for the quarter ending December at Rs 2,351 crore

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 13:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s net profit for the quarter ending December more than doubled on YoY basis to Rs 2,351 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose nearly 25 per cent on year to Rs 29,044 crore and was also higher than the estimated Rs 27,162 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin also stood in excess of 9 per cent for the second quarter in a row.

For the December quarter, Maruti reported a 24.9 per cent growth in revenue compared to the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the bottomline increased by 14 per cent, but the topline fell by nearly 3 per cent.

first published: January 24, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated: January 24, 2023, 13:26 IST
