Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » business » Markets » Matrix Gas And Renewables Files Draft IPO Papers; Check Details

Matrix Gas And Renewables Files Draft IPO Papers; Check Details

After the successful completion of the IPO, Matrix Gas and Renewables will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 56 lakh equity shares with no offer-for sale (OFS) component.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of 56 lakh equity shares with no offer-for sale (OFS) component.

Gas aggregator Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd has filed draft papers to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). After the successful completion of the IPO, the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 56 lakh equity shares with no offer-for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday with NSE Emerge. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards meeting the working capital requirements for sourcing natural gas, RLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas), and importing LNG (liquefied natural gas) cargoes.

Earlier this month, the company raised funds from institutional investors, including BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, Gunavanth Vaid of 4Gcapital venture, Chhattisgarh Investments Group, and Singhvi Heritage LLP, in a pre-IPO round. Matrix Gas is engaged in the business of Natural Gas Aggregation — sourcing & marketing of natural gas. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the company achieved a turnover of Rs 490 crore and a net profit after tax of Rs 32 crore.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • On Monday, July 17, Netweb Technologies is open to public for subscription. The issue will conclude on Wednesday, July 19. This would be the third offering in the current month after Senco Gold and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

    (With Inputs From PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 17, 2023, 17:20 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 17:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App