Muthoot Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills Trade Ex-Dividend Today; Key Details for Investors

Muthoot Finance and Dhampur Sugar will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Typically, the price of a stock is adjusted when a company distributes a dividend. Simply put, the stock trades minus the price of the next scheduled dividend payment on an ex-dividend date. The price and the date are called the ex-dividend price and the ex-dividend date respectively.

Muthoot Finance dividend: Record date

Muthoot Finance had earlier announced an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for fiscal 2022-23. The dividend is 220 per cent of the face value of shares of the company. The gold finance company considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 22 with April 18 as the record date.

Shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,054.30 apiece on NSE.

Muthoot Finance has declared 16 dividends since 16 August, 2012, according to Trendlyne data.

In the past 12 months, Muthoot Finance has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 42 per share. At the current share price of Rs 1049.75, this results in a dividend yield of 4 per cent.

Muthoot Finance is a gold financing company which provides loans against collateral of gold jewellery. The company provides personal and business loans to individuals who can’t access formal credit. The company has consolidated loan assets under management of Rs 65,085 crore, as of the December quarter.

Dhampur Sugar dividend: Record date

The sugarcane processing company declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent (Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each) and a special dividend of 10 per cent (Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each), with April 18 as the record date.

The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on 3 May.

Dhampur Sugar Mills has declared 16 dividends since 27 February, 2006. In the past 12 months, Dhampur Sugar Mills has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6 per share.

At the current share price of Rs 243.35, this results in a dividend yield of 2.47 per cent.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is one of the largest sugarcane processing companies in India. It also has one of the highest ethanol manufacturing capacities relative to its cane-crushing capacity in the country.

