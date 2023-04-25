Trends :Stock MarketGold PricesEPFOAadhaarFD
Nestle India Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25% to Rs 737 cr; Highest Growth in Decade, Says FMCG Major

Nestle India Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25% to Rs 737 cr; Highest Growth in Decade, Says FMCG Major

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 24.69 per cent in its net profit at Rs 736.64 crore for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Published By: Aparna Deb

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 590.77 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India’s net sales rose 20.43 per cent to Rs 4,808.40 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,962.84 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Its total expenses in the January-March quarter were at Rs 3,873.76 crore, up 20.61 per cent, as against Rs 3,211.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Nestle India’s domestic sales were up 21.18 per cent to Rs 4,612.73 crore, as against Rs 3,806.20 crore in the January-March period of 2022.

Its exports were up 24.91 per cent to Rs 195.67 crore, as against Rs 156.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd were trading at Rs 20,770.70 apiece on BSE in the afternoon on Tuesday, up 0.51 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 25, 2023, 12:09 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 12:09 IST
