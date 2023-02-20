Patron Exim IPO Opens Tomorrow; Check Launch Price And Other Key Details

Patron Exim Limited is planning to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) from February 21 to February 24, 2023.

The company, which began as a partnership firm in 1982 and later became a private limited company, will be listed on the BSE.

Company’s shares are expected to list on BSE SME on March 6, 2023. The company received an approval letter on January 25, from BSE for using its name in this offer document for listing of the shares on the SME Platform of BSE.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Patron Exim is a part of a group of companies which includes Cedac Medicorp,Evoque Remedies, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Auxilia Pharmaceuticals, Madrid Diamonds, Atlantis Exim, N G Overseas and many more.

The Group of companies mainly operates in and around the pharmaceutical and chemical sector.

The Fixed Price Issue will launch at the price of Rs 27 per share with the issue size of Rs 16.69 Crores. The funds from the public offering will be utilised to fulfil working capital requirements, general company purposes, and public issue expenses.

The IPO has been priced Rs 27 per equity share on the basis of Face Value of Rs 10 and a NAV of Rs 17.

Patron EXIM procures, manufactures and supplies surgical, non-surgical goods, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, drug intermediates, Medical Pharmaceutical Chemicals, bio-chemical product preparation and formulation, and other products in the foreign and the domestic markets.

The company has a diverse product portfolio, experienced promoters, and a high level of client satisfaction, in addition to 20 years of business expertise and a huge range of certifications to carry out business smoothly in the international markets.

