Senco Gold IPO Opens On July 4: Check Price Band, Other Key Details

Senco Gold IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery retail chain Senco Gold will open for subscription on July 4 and close on July 6. The allocation to anchor investors will be done on July 3.

Senco Gold IPO: Allotment & Listing Date

The allotment of shares has been scheduled for July 11, while credit of shares will be on July 13. The shares will be listed on exchanges on July 14. On the upper price band, the firm is valued at Rs 2,460 crore.

Senco Gold IPO: OFS

The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 270-crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 135 crore by its promoter SAIF Partners India IV Ltd. SAIF Partners has 19.23 percent stake in the firm.

Senco Gold IPO: Price Band

The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 301-317 per share. About 50 per cent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional, and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Senco Gold IPO: Objective

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Senco Gold IPO: About Company

Senco Gold is the largest, organised jewellery retail player in eastern India. The company primarily sells gold, diamond, platinum jewellery, and also that of silver, other precious and semi-precious stones and metals. It runs 136 showrooms across 96 cities and towns in 13 states throughout India.