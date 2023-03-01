Sensex Today: Domestic markets edged higher on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,350 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 300 points to trade around 59,258 levels.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer and SBI Life Insurance.

Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.4 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal index gained the most - up over 2 per cent, whereas Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG indices were subdued in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Axis Bank gained over 1 per cent after the private sector lender completed acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business.

Besides, shares of Zee Media surged over 4 per cent after wholly-owned subsidiary - Zee Media Americas LLC was incorporated in Delaware, USA.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lowered up to 0.7 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices dropping up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 1 per cent to $83 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.

