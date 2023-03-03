Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 400pts, Nifty Above 17,450; SBI Up 5%

Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 400pts, Nifty Above 17,450; SBI Up 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life and ICICI Bank.

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today (Representative image)
Indian indices opened on March 3 with Nifty around 17,450. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 100 points to trade above 17,450 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 400 points to trade around 59,334 levels.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life and ICICI Bank.

Broader markets, too, inched higher in the trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.7 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 5 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Metal indices leading the charge and gaining up to 3 per cent.

first published: March 03, 2023, 09:29 IST
