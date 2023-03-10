Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened lower or the second consecutive day, amid renewed fears of rising interest rates. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 655.09 points or 1.10 per cent at 59,151.19, and the Nifty was down 179.60 points or 1.02 per cent at 17,410. About 560 shares advanced, 1319 shares declined, and 104 shares unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto.

Broader markets, too, edged lower as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices lowered over 1 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 7 per cent.

All sectors nosedived in the sea of red, with Nifty Metal index being the worst hit, over 2 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Swan Energy surged over 6 per cent after the company’s subsidiary - Triumph Offshore Private signed an agreement to lease out its floating storage regasification vessel to Botas of Turkey.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The sell-off in US markets yesterday was triggered by a crash of 60 per cent in SVB Financials- a bank that mainly funds start ups. This impacted sentiments and banking stocks took a beating on concerns that rising interest rates might trigger loan repayment defaults. This is a US-specific issue and will not have an impact on Indian banking stocks. But the sentiment impact can be negative. Today’s US jobs report will be crucial in influencing the Fed’s policy response and the market direction. If the jobs data show declining jobs growth, the Fed will not be as aggressive as the market fears and equity markets will remain resilient. So investors may wait for this near-term uncertainty to pass. However, sharp corrections, particularly in banks, may be used to buy the leading names in private sector banks."

Global Cues

Globally, investors will watch out key payroll data on Friday that could shape interest rate trajectory. Overnight, the US markets were hammered, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declining up to 2 per cent.

The Wall Street sell-off spread to markets in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200 indices lost over 1 per cent each.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were flat after a two-day decline at $81 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively.

