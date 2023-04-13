Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesFixed DepositsUPIIncome Tax
Home » business » Markets » Bull Run Enters 9th Day, Sensex Closes Flat; Nifty Above 17,800; AU SFB Surges 17%, IT Shares Crack

Bull Run Enters 9th Day, Sensex Closes Flat; Nifty Above 17,800; AU SFB Surges 17%, IT Shares Crack

Stock market live: Equity markets started on a tepid note on Thursday tracking weakness across their global peers

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today
Sensex Today

The S&P BSE Sensex bounced back 349 points from the day’s low to end at 60,431, up 38 points or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty50, too, scalped gains of 16 points to settle at 17,828.

Late buying in financial stocks catapulted benchmark indices into the positive territory on Thursday, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank rising up to 3 per cent. Besides, gains in Power Grid, Tata Motors, SBI, Asian Paints, and ITC, too, supported the sentiment.

That said, selling pressure in IT counters capped gains in the frontline indices. Infosys, Tech M, HCL Tech, and TCS fell between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent today.

Advertisement

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outran their large-cap peers with gains of up to 0.3 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Indian shares experienced a downturn, weighed down by IT stocks following weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from the top IT firm, which flagged apprehensions over deferred spending and uncertainty in its BFSI segment. The decrease in CPI inflation to 5.66% in India, coupled with the moderation of core inflation, supports the decision of the MPC to keep policy rates on hold. While US inflation cooled to 5.0%, anxieties grew globally after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible “mild recession" due to the impact of banking turmoil."

Markets will remain shut on Friday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

RELATED NEWS

Global Cues

Overnight in the US, the Dow and S&P500 declined 0.11 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 0.85 per cent.

Asian indices edged lower in early trade this morning with Hang Seng dropping 2 per cent. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200, and Straits times also fell up to 0.3 per cent.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

first published: April 13, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 15:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures