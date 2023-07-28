Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100 pts, Nifty Below 19,650; Motilal Oswal Surges 8%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday’s trade on a muted note, tracking subdued global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 100 points to trade around 66,129 levels, whereas Nifty50 slipped below 19,650 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.2 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media indices gained up to 0.2 per cent, whereas Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas skid up to 0.4 per cent.

Global Cues

Asian stocks were off five-month highs and the yen extended a sharp rally on Friday with speculation that the Bank of Japan could take another small step toward dismantling its super-easy stimulus policies.