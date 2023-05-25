Sensex Rises Nealy 100 pts, Nifty Ends Above 18,300 on May F&O Expiry; Airtel Up 3%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices swung between gains and losses on Thursday as investors focussed on stock-specific action and adjusted their positions amid monthly F&O expiry for May series.

The S&P BSE Sensex oscillated between 61,484.6 and 61,926, before closing at 61,873, up 99 points or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, settled at 18,321, up 36 points or 0.20 per cent. The index gyrated between 18,202 and 18,338 during the day.

The broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the benchmarks as both the indices registered gains of up to 0.36 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index advanced 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty FMCG index (up 0.6 per cent). The Nifty PSU bank index was the top laggard, down 0.45 per cent.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets continued their downward trend for the fourth straight day after no progress was seen over debt ceiling negotiations. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent.

That apart, minutes of the US FOMC revealed that officials were uncertain about how to embark the interest rate hike trajectory as they attempt to reign inflation.

In Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed this morning, with Nikkei 225, and Kospi rising up to 0.2 per cent. On the flipside, the S&P 200, and Topix indices declined up to 0.7 per cent.

For the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.2 per cent to $78 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.