Sensex Today: Benchmark indices started on a tepid note on Wednesday. It will likely be a volatile session on the bourses on Wednesday as the monthly F&O expiry for January derivatives contracts will keep investors occupied.

Indian equity indices opened in the red on Wednesday, following negative cues from global peers. Selling was seen across all sectors barring auto stocks. The Sensex was down 346.13 points or 0.57% at 60632.62, and the Nifty was down 117.50 points or 0.65% at 18000.80. About 1019 shares have advanced, 1847 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, M&M, ICICI Bank, and BPCL were the top 50-pack gainers, while Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Divis Labs remained top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dropped 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, only the Nifty Auto and Metal indices were in the green, up 0.09 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively. On the downside, the Nifty PSU bank index fell 1.15 per cent, followd by the Nifty Bank and Pharma indices (down 0.75 per cent each).

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "The 18200 Nifty has become a major resistance level which is keeping the Nifty iAn the narrow band of 17800-18200. Now, it appears that a major trigger is necessary to break this range either on the upside or the downside. Two major events of February 1st – the Union Budget and the Fed decision on interest rate – have the potential to break this narrow range. A good budget and positive commentary from the Fed can break the upper band. On the contrary, any negative budget proposal like raising the rate of Long Term Capital Gains Tax or a worse-than- expected hawkish Fed can break the lower end of the range. Let's wait for the actual outcome."

Global Cues

Asian equities extended their winning run to scale their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as surging inflation made higher interest rates more likely.

The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.Brent crude futures gained 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.72 per barrel by 0214 GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.59 per barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.

