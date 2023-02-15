Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 150pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Torrent Power Rallies 7%

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 150pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Torrent Power Rallies 7%

Indian indices opened marginally lower on February 15 amid weak global cues.

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened marginally lower on February 15 amid weak global cues. The Sensex was down 163.13 points or 0.27% at 60869.13, and the Nifty was down 43.60 points or 0.24% at 17886.20. About 986 shares have advanced, 958 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, UPL and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ITC, Apollo Hospitals, HUL, L&T and Wipro.

Broader markets, too, edged lower as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices slipped up to 0.5 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty IT index was the worst hit as it declined up to 1 per cent, while the Nifty Media and Nifty Metal indices were off to a positive start.

Among individual stocks, shares of Torrent Power soared 8 per cent after the company reported 88 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 694.54 crore in Q3FY23.

Besides, shares of Eicher Motors surged 3 per cent after it posted better-than-expected December quarter results.

Aparna Deb

first published: February 15, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 09:30 IST
