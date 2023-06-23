Sensex Down 260 pts At Closing, Nifty Nears 18,650; Adani Ent Crashes 7%

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex, after swinging 367 points in the negative zone intra-day, settled 260 points lower at 62,979 level.

The Nifty50, meanwhile, shut shop at 18,666, down 106 points or 0.56 per cent.

Adani Enterprises took the hardest knock, falling 7 per cent, followed by Adani Ports (4.4 per cent), BPCL Grasim, Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Life, and SBI.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices underperformed the benchmark indices for the second straight day, falling over 1 per cent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index fell 2.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Media index (2.13 per cent), the Nifty PSU Bank index (1.3 per cent), and the Nifty IT index (0.89 pe cent). The Nifty Pharma was the only gaining index, rising 0.15 per cent.

Advertisement

Global Cues