Sensex Down 260 pts At Closing, Nifty Nears 18,650; Adani Ent Crashes 7%

Sensex Today: The market opened on a negative note on Friday morning.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex, after swinging 367 points in the negative zone intra-day, settled 260 points lower at 62,979 level.

The Nifty50, meanwhile, shut shop at 18,666, down 106 points or 0.56 per cent.

Adani Enterprises took the hardest knock, falling 7 per cent, followed by Adani Ports (4.4 per cent), BPCL Grasim, Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Life, and SBI.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices underperformed the benchmark indices for the second straight day, falling over 1 per cent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index fell 2.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Media index (2.13 per cent), the Nifty PSU Bank index (1.3 per cent), and the Nifty IT index (0.89 pe cent). The Nifty Pharma was the only gaining index, rising 0.15 per cent.

Global Cues

    • Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by a cheap yen and US tech rallies, as Federal Reserve officials continued to take an aggressive stance on inflation.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 percent, or 185.10 points, at 33,449.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.38 percent, or 8.77 points, to 2,305.27.

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to beat a hawkish drum.

    About the Author

    Aparna Deb

    first published: June 23, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 15:58 IST
