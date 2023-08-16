Sensex Rebounds 507 pts From Lows, Ends 138 pts Up; Nifty Near 19,450; IOB Rallies 7%

Sensex Today: Defying weak global trends, the domestic equity indices settled in the positive zone on Wednesday as strength in the IT, auto, and select financial and pharma stocks helped erase early morning losses.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed at 65,539, up 137.5 points or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty50 index settled aboe the 19,450-mark at 19,465, up 30 points.

Apollo Hospitals, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors, NTPC, Infosys, M&M, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, SBI, Wipro, HUL, Cipla, Tech M, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HCL Tech, and TCs were the top gainers, up between 0.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices outran the frontline indices as they increased up to 0.52 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index added 1 per cent, the Nifty Auto, Pharma, and IT indices 0.6 per cent each.

Global Cues

Asian stocks hit a 11-week low on Wednesday as renewed concerns about U.S. interest rates slugged Wall Street, while investors still smarted from dismal Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 1.1% at 0138GMT, touching its lowest point since June 1.